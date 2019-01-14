Cathay Pacific mistakenly sold insanely cheap first-class seats . . . again

If you were looking for tickets from Portugal to Hong Kong yesterday, there’s a chance you saw an insanely good deal from Cathay Pacific Airlines. For a short while, the company was selling first-class tickets–worth around $16,000–for only $1,512, according to the South China Morning Post . It seems people bought the tickets, too.

In a statement to the Chinese news outlet, Cathay admitted there was a technical error causing the prices to be significantly reduced, but added that it would honor the cheap tickets it sold. “For the very small number of customers who have purchased these tickets, we look forward to welcoming you on board to enjoy our premium services,” the company said.

This isn’t the first time Cathay has had technical difficulties that led it to sell reduced fares for premium seats. Just two weeks ago, a similar glitch occurred, which allowed people to buy first-class tickets from Vietnam to North America at a 95% discount. That time, too, Cathay said it would honor the sold tickets.

The airline has certainly been having a rough go of it. Last October, Cathay admitted to a data breach, which allowed 9.4 million of its customers private data to be accessed. Since then, the company has been trying to re-earn user trust.

I suppose one way to do that is to sell tickets at an extremely reduced price, so perhaps this is all just some large viral marketing plan. Either that, or Cathay really needs to figure out which one of its vendors keeps messing up its prices.