There are so many Facebook scandals, Aaron Sorkin knows “The Social Network 2” is needed

The Social Network was one of the most celebrated movies of 2010. Written by The West Wing scribe Aaron Sorkin and directed by David Fincher, the movie charted Mark Zuckerberg’s rise from insecure Harvard student to the CEO of the most popular social media platform ever created.

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost nine years since the movie released. But good news for fans of the film: Aaron Sorkin has told the Associated Press that The Social Network producer Scott Rudin–along with everyone else–wants him to write a sequel:

“First of all, I know a lot more about Facebook in 2005 than I do in 2018, but I know enough to know that there should be a sequel. A lot of very interesting, dramatic stuff has happened since the movie ends with settling the lawsuit from the Winklevoss twins and Eduardo Saverin . . . I’ve gotten more than one email from [Rudin] with an article attached saying, ‘Isn’t it time for a sequel?'”

As for what the sequel would focus on, Sorkin didn’t say, but he has a huge list of Facebook scandals to choose from, including the Cambridge Analytica scandal, the company’s use of shadow profiles, Myanmar’s military’s use of the platform to fuel genocide against Rohingya Muslims, and Zuck’s appearance before Congress, just to name a few. You can check out Sorkin’s comments about a possible sequel below.