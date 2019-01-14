Here’s why we need way more women in healthcare leadership

Women are the primary healthcare decision makers, often labeled the “chief medical officer” of their homes and beyond. In fact, they make 80% of all buying and usage decisions. Not to mention, they also constitute over 70% of the healthcare workforce.

And yet women are sorely underrepresented in healthcare leadership. They make up only 30% of C-suite executives and 13% of CEOs, according to a new report by global management consulting firm Oliver Wyman. On average, it takes women three to five years longer to reach CEO status in the healthcare field.

Generally, there’s less gender diversity at the top executive level, where dominant male perceptions and associated biases take root. Instead, women often serve in technical expert roles reporting to the CEO, such as chief human resources officer, chief legal officer, or chief information officer, “where technical expertise supersedes intangible qualities,” writes Oliver Wyman.

As expected, it’s a great loss of input for those who have direct and intimate knowledge of the industry’s pain points. So what exactly is holding women back in this field?

Oliver Wyman consultants analyzed the career paths of 112 healthcare industry CEOs and spoke with more than 75 individuals (both men and women) to better understand the dynamics at play. They identified several patterns. For instance:

It’s harder for women to achieve the same level of implicit trust in male-dominated workplaces.

Women are less likely to self-promote.

Women lack a robust number of female mentors and sizable professional network.

Long-held biases as to what constitutes “leadership” hold women back.

“Many men automatically give trust and respect to a man, then take it away. Women have to earn trust and respect to begin with,” one anonymous female CEO said in the report. “I don’t think it’s conscious.”

Gender parity doesn’t affect just healthcare leaders, but healthcare founders as well. While health-focused femtech companies raised over $1.1 billion in 2017, reports CB Insights, female-led startups are still widely underrepresented: Only 9% of health tech businesses are founded by women, and women make up about 11% of health-tech partners.