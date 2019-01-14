These 5 travel destinations are fighting back against the “Instagram Effect”

As the Instagram Effect continues into 2019, destinations are coming up with ways to fight back–and fight off the teeming hoards of selfie-stick-wielding visitors. Photogenic destinations like Barcelona, Amsterdam, Cinque Terre, and Santorini are starting to limit how and when tourists visit in hopes of preserving the landmarks for the future.

Here are five destinations fighting the Instagram Effect:

Isle of Skye, Scotland

Traveling Instagram influencers love snapping photos of the Isle of Skye’s fairy pools, the sunset over Elgol, and the rocky Old Man of Storr. The tiny island’s infrastructure can’t handle the traffic, leading to crowds, traffic jams, and misbehaving tourists. In 2017, local police on the Inner Hebridean island were warning people not to come if they didn’t have accommodation booked.

Dubrovnik, Croatia

Thanks to Game of Thrones, the city’s Old Town has been swamped with tourists snapping selfies in King’s Landing. To combat the crowds, the city has limited the number of cruise ships that can dock and the number of visitors that can visit. In 2017, Dubrovnik limited the number of daily visitors to 8,000, monitored by security cameras, and new regulations expected to roll out in 2019 could halve that amount.

Skellig Michael, Ireland

Luke Skywalker’s retreat in Star Wars: The Force Awakens has become an increasingly popular tourist destination–almost 17,000 visitors came in 2017. Now, the UNESCO World Heritage Site allows no more than 180 tourists per day, and has been known to close to tourists to let nature have its way.