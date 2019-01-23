What’s the best time of year for your job search? It depends

The December 2018 U.S. employment report was more robust than expected, with the economy adding an estimated 312,000 jobs, while the unemployment rate moved up to 3.9%. At the same time, CEOs report that their top worry is finding the right talent. So, it’s clear that talented job-search candidates have the upper hand right now.

But that doesn’t mean that there aren’t better times to search for a job than others. If landing a new job is part of your 2019 plan, some experts advise that timing can give you an advantage.

The Q1 effect

The first quarter of the calendar year–early January and even into early in the second quarter–is typically a great time to look for a job. “Company budgets are locked and loaded and hiring managers are focused on getting budgeted positions filled–so they don’t lose them and they can achieve their goals,” says Kris Dunn, CHRO and partner at Kinetix HR, a recruitment process outsourcing firm based in Atlanta.

It’s also likely that hiring was slow toward the end of the year and the company needs to fill positions that have been open, Dunn adds. In some cases, if organizations aren’t hitting their numbers, they may delay filling open positions or even enact a hiring freeze to save money, he says. At the start of a new calendar year–and a new budget–companies are often eager to staff up, he says.

But keep in mind that “first quarter” falls at different times for different companies, he says. If a company runs on a fiscal year that isn’t aligned with the calendar year, their hiring may ramp up shortly after their “new year” begins. For example, all but four U.S. state governments have fiscal years that end June 30, according to the National Conference of State Legislators. Apple’s fourth quarter ends in September. Barnes and Noble’s fiscal year ends in April. So, if you are targeting a particular company, include their fiscal year as part of your data-gathering.

Seasonality

Various industries have seasonality that may drive peak hiring times, says Julia Pollak, a labor economist with ZipRecruiter, a job-search platform based in Santa Monica, California. The platform’s data show that, while some industries such as mining, some wholesale sectors, and some professional services may show little seasonality, ZipRecruiter’s data shows the following peak hiring times:

April: Construction

May/June: Arts and entertainment

June: Manufacturing, finance and insurance, real estate, and personal care services

August: Education

October: Retail

November: Transportation and warehousing

These hiring seasons are preceded by a jump in job listings, typically a month earlier, Pollak says. “So, if you’re looking for a job in construction, ideally you want to be looking at postings at least a month earlier,” she adds.