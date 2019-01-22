This is exactly when and how to tell someone they are wrong

I have a problem: Many times I find it hard to tell people when they are wrong. And no, I don’t mean when they are intentionally trying to bullshit me , or when I believe they are wrong about something that is subjective, such as politics or who’s a better writer. Rather, I find it hardest to tell people when they are wrong when they honestly believe themselves to be right about some objective fact.

For example, if someone is trying to convince me that Trump is the best president ever (a subjective claim) or if they are trying to deceive me by saying they stayed home last night when I saw them out partying at a bar, I have no problem calling them out. But when someone tells me something I know they honestly believe to be right, and it is in fact objectively incorrect–like getting the dates of a historical event wrong or mispronouncing a name–telling them they are wrong is something I struggle with.

Part of this is because I don’t want to embarrass them. Another part is because I don’t want them to think I’m being aggressive or hostile or acting like a know-it-all. So most of the time I just smile and say, “Oh, that’s interesting,” or “I hadn’t heard that,” and continue on with my life–which I know helps no one. But the thing is, I’m not alone in this, according to Karen Kwong, an executive and business psychology coach, and the founder of Ren Organisational Consulting.

“It is totally normal and very common to find it hard [to tell someone when they are wrong],” Kwong says. “Contradicting someone and, ‘even worse’, correcting them means potentially upsetting them, which in turn upsets you. That’s what makes it hard.”

While Kwong says she has met people who love a good debate and they very much thrive on the challenge of winning an argument, they aren’t the norm: The majority just want to live harmonious lives. “Correcting others means potentially upsetting that balance and harmony. It can be really tough,” Kwong says. Still, that doesn’t mean you should necessarily refrain from correcting people when you know them to be incorrect. Here are Kwong’s tips on when and how to let someone know they are wrong.

1. Decide if correcting them is important enough

Kwong says that before you correct someone, first make sure you are 100% right. If you are, next ask yourself if correcting the other person is actually important or not. “If you’re having a minor and unimportant debate with a loved one or even a colleague and they are suffering from a case of fake news or they have embellished something, does it really matter?”

So how do you decide if it really matters? Take the ego out of it, says Kwong. If the other person is simply wrong about a statistic and their incorrect view will have no impact on them or others in the real world, then maybe you should just let it go. However, if they are planning to act on their incorrect information, and that action could result in harm to them, you, or someone else, then it’s time to step up and inform them they are wrong. At that point, “A conversation needs to be had,” says Kwong.