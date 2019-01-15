Google’s new employee perk: paid sabbaticals to work for nonprofits

Google’s nonprofit division Google.org has long committed to donating 1% of the company’s total equity and profits to charity. Based on the $1 billion pledge it made in October 2017, the company has focused on causes like education, economic opportunity, and inclusion. Some groups receiving funding just so happen to also make the online world more accessible, informative, and safe for users. This week, Google extended its humanitarian efforts with Google.org Fellowships, a program that allows its own employees to embed for up to six months at nonprofits with special projects that need the help of experts in computer engineering, data analysis, and artificial intelligence.

Its first formal collaboration will be with workplace development organization Goodwill Industries International. Starting January 15, seven Google employees will spend three months at Goodwill offices in different cities. Those workers represent the first of between five and 10 fellowship classes or about 40 to 60 people that will be deployed this year.

The move comes after a successful six-month pilot program that just wrapped with Thorn, a nonprofit that builds technology to fight online child sexual abuse. (Its high-profile cofounders include Ashton Kutcher and Demi Moore.) The organization works with over 8,000 law enforcement agents across 30 countries to stop online sex trafficking sales and the spread of child pornography. Over the last four years, Thorn has helped identify 30,000 victims of human trafficking, including 10,000 children.

Google has offered its brainpower to nonprofits in a number of different ways in the past: GoogleServe, an annual monthlong period that encourages employees to participate in community service. Although the exact work time allocated for that effort is unclear, the effort involved 25,000 people and 900 nonprofits in 2018. Most Google.org grants also come with some level of additional volunteer support as groups figure out how best to deploy that money. Last year, Google tested several kinds of immersive programs, including shorter-term embeds of one to four weeks. It discovered that many organizations liked the idea of even longer engagements.

“Funding is always nice for cash-strapped nonprofits, but we’ve been pretty surprised to hear consistently that access to technical talent and Googlers has been really valuable for them as well,” says Lacy Caruthers, the director of employee engagement at Google.org. At the same time, Google has found that workers feel especially satisfied when given the chance to work in ways that improve the community. “This felt like a natural evolution . . . to bring those two things together.”

In a way, Google’s fellowships operate similarly to the larger paid time-off program at IBM. In addition to donating large sums of cash and technology to groups working to solve major societal issues, IBM often fields small teams of coders, engineers, and even business development experts for monthlong projects alongside whatever nonprofit, governmental agency, or social entrepreneur has an idea that could use immediate acceleration. (How to make chemotherapy drugs cheaper, more readily available, and easier to administer in sub-Saharan Africa, for instance.) Executives there have found the effort both improves the world and serves as a training ground for nimble future leaders.

All told, the 40 to 60 workers that make up Google’s 2019 class of fellows should contribute 50,000 hours of dedicated employee time at nonprofits this year, and expand to other cause areas like criminal justice and poverty. With stints between three and six months (the two timeframes they’ve shared so far), that’s a doable metric with pretty standard workweeks. While it’s not clear yet how fast the fellows program will grow, the organization wants to expand internationally and eventually include its non-tech workers.