Lady Gaga removes R. Kelly duet “Do What U Want” from all streaming services

In the wake of Lifetime‘s damning docu-series Surviving R. Kelly , Lady Gaga recently posted an apology for her 2013 duet with R. Kelly “Do What U Want (With My Body)” and promised to have the song removed from streaming services–and she’s made good on that promise.

The song has been removed from Spotify, iTunes, Amazon, and Tidal, and the audio and music video versions on YouTube have been pulled down as well.

I stand by anyone who has ever been the victim of sexual assault: pic.twitter.com/67sz4WpV3i — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) January 10, 2019

Gaga, who’s been an outspoken advocate for sexual assault victims, said she made the song and video at a “dark time” in her life and condemns the allegations against R. Kelly as “horrifying” and “indefensible.”

“I share this not to make excuses for myself, but to explain,” Gaga wrote in her post. “Til it happens to you, you don’t know how it feels. But I do know how I feel now . . . I’m sorry, both for my poor judgment when I was young, and for not speaking out sooner.”