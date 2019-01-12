9 clever tech ideas from CES 2019

CES is best-known for spectacles like roll-up TVs , foldable displays , and ping-pong-playing robots . But beyond all the eye candy, the tech industry’s annual trade show in Las Vegas brings plenty of smaller-scale innovations. These are the ideas that will actually matter to people, in large part because they’ll show up in real products that you can buy at reasonable prices.

Here are some of the cleverest ideas I saw at CES 2019:

The hassle-free car mount

Accessory vendor iOttie already makes a clever car mount for smartphones with arms that collapse into place with the press of a button. Its new Auto Sense car mount requires even less effort: Just drop your phone into the cradle, and a pair of motorized arms will clamp down around the phone’s sides, holding it securely in place while providing a wireless charge. You can then press the release buttons on the mount’s sides to open the arms up again. The Auto Sense mount will ship in Q2 for $55.

A model for multiple AIs

Voice controls have become a smart TV staple in recent years, but LG’s 2019 TVs are going a step further by combining two voice assistants under a single button. When you use the remote’s microphone button to ask for a particular program or genre, LG’s own ThinQ AI will provide a list of results across multiple apps. For other queries, like the weather or smart home control, Google Assistant takes over and provides the results instead. The two assistants can even hand off queries to one another, so you can say, “Tell me about Chris Evans” for a bio from Google, followed by, “What movies was he in?” for a list of films from LG. If we’ll use multiple AIs to get things done in the future, LG’s TVs provide a blueprint for how that could work, with each assistant playing to its strengths.

A piano teacher that listens

Alexa was everywhere at CES, turning up in speakers, headphones, light switches, and even smoke alarms. But the neatest Alexa-enabled device of them all was Roland’s Go:Piano keyboard, which teaches aspiring pianists to play with a bank of built-in songs. The in-development Alexa version lets you ask for a specific tune, slow the tempo, or mute either the left- or right-hand track, and it can load songs from streaming music services for when you just want to jam along. When you’re finished playing, you can even ask Alexa to order a pizza.

Roland is hoping to launch the Alexa-enabled Go:Piano this fall, but hasn’t settled on a price yet. The non-Alexa version sells for $320.

The double-decker laptop battery

Even if you’re generally happy with your MacBook’s battery life, sometimes you just need more. The Linedock effectively doubles the charge with an aluminum-clad battery slab whose footprint perfectly matches the bottom of a 13-inch MacBook Pro. The U-shaped USB-C cable both charges the laptop and provides access to several connection types that Apple’s laptop omits, like HDMI, USB-A, and an SD card slot. There’s even an option for built-in solid state storage.