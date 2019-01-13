How to watch the Critics’ Choice Awards online without cable

Much of Hollywood is probably still hungover from last week’s Golden Globes, but that shouldn’t stop anyone from having a good time at the 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards.

Taye Diggs, star of the CW’s All American and everyone’s favorite Twitter BFF, will host the gala event tonight at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica. The awards are presented by the Broadcast Film Critics Association and the Broadcast Television Journalists Association.

Some 10 movies are competing for best picture this year, including Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, The Favourite, First Man, Green Book—the last of which cleaned up at the Globes last week but is also swimming in numerous controversies. We’ll see if the backlash has any effect on its performance tonight.

You can see the full list of nominations here. The Critics’ Choice Awards gala is set to air live on The CW Network tonight (Sunday, January 13) at 7:00 p.m. ET.

If you’re a cord cutter looking to watch the awards live on your smart TV, computer, or phone, you have a few options. CW is a broadcast network, meaning you may be able to find it just by using an over-the-air antenna. (Check the CW website to find your local channel.)

Chances are, you don’t have an antenna, though, which is why you’re here. If that’s the case, you may be able to find your local CW channel on one of the few live-TV streaming services that offer CW as part of their bundles. Right now, those include YouTube TV, Hulu With Live TV, and DirecTV Now. Unfortunately, live CW is only offered in a limited number of markets, so check your zip code before signing up. Good luck!