How to watch the NFL divisional playoffs online without cable

American football fans are gearing up for the final games of the NFL season this weekend, and that means many who haven’t been paying attention will probably start to tune in. For cord cutters, that can be tricky stuff, especially when you realize that you ditched cable a while ago, have been watching Netflix almost exclusively, and have basically forgotten how to watch regular TV.

First, the good news: You only need access to three networks—NBC, CBS, and Fox—to catch all the divisional playoff games on Saturday and Sunday. Here’s the lineup:

NBC : Saturday, January 12, 4:35 p.m. ET: Colts at Chiefs

: Saturday, January 12, 4:35 p.m. ET: Colts at Chiefs Fox : Saturday, January 12, 8:15 p.m. ET: Cowboys at Rams

: Saturday, January 12, 8:15 p.m. ET: Cowboys at Rams CBS : Sunday, January 13, 1:05 p.m. ET: Chargers at Patriots

: Sunday, January 13, 1:05 p.m. ET: Chargers at Patriots Fox: Sunday, January 13, 4:40 p.m. ET: Eagles at Saints

If you’re looking to live-stream these games on your smart TV, computer, or mobile device, you’ll need to access NBC, Fox, and CBS either through their websites or mobile apps (with pay-TV login credentials), or through a standalone streaming service that lets you watch live TV. I’ve rounded up a few services below that offer some combination of the three, but fair warning: The networks aren’t offered in all areas, so it’s best to check your zip code before you sign up.

A lot of these services have been running NFL promotions in the lead-up to the end of the season, so you might be able to get a free week. However, you may want to keep your subscription active at least until the conference championships next weekend and the Super Bowl on Sunday, February 3. CBS is airing the big game this year. Good luck!