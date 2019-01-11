This maddening map shows everywhere T-Mobile and Sprint will dominate post-merger

Now that the government shutdown has put the FCC’s merger reviews in limbo, wireless customers affected by the pending merger of T-Mobile and Sprint may have some time to breathe before the two companies combine to become a $146 billion behemoth. Still, it’s probably only a matter of time, and if you’ve been wondering what wireless coverage could look like after the merger, we have just the map for you.

Esri used its location intelligence tools and mapping skills to lay out for customers a potential future after the No. 3 carrier in the United States (T-Mobile) merges with the No. 4 carrier (Sprint) and becomes the predominant wireless service provider in many areas of the country, including metro areas like New York City, Atlanta, New Orleans, Houston, Los Angeles, and Chicago.

The map shows the state of cellphone coverage both before and after the merger by visualizing the predominant wireless service provider at the tract and county level. You can click any place for more information about service providers and monthly bill rates, and can even enter your zip code to see what your own neighborhood will look like. No word on where your calls will drop, though.

Check out the map here or via the embed below.