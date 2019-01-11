Top 5 Ads Of The Week: HBO hilariously tweets out Sopranos nicknames

Nicknames: Donald Glover famously got his Childish Gambino rap name from a Wu-Tang version. You’ve definitely found out your porn name by combining your first pet’s name with the street you grew up on (Spike Eleanor!).

But this week, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos, HBO took to Twitter to arbitrarily hand out nicknames inspired by the show. Look, Brand Twitter rightfully gets a lot of flack. It tries too hard. It’s too gimmicky. It’s manufactured human interaction. But this? THIS. This was goooood. It certainly didn’t hurt that celebrities and other brands raced to get Soprano’d. Roger Federer? The Feds. Wendy’s? Square Patty. Jake Tapper? Newsboy. Tinder? Wesley Swipes. The state of New Jersey? The Motherland. The only thing missing is a mobbed up MoonPie and Steak-Umm. Onward!

HBO “The Soprano’s Nicknames”

In honor of the 20th anniversary of The Sopranos, I’m handing out Soprano nicknames today. Who wants one? FYI if you tell me your first name, this is way easier for me. — HBO (@HBO) January 10, 2019

What: A brand Twitter thread actually worth reading.

Who: HBO, Engine

Why we care: One of the best ways brands can deliver on their quest to surprise and delight is by using a platform in an unexpected an fun way. Think Geico’s unskippable ad on YouTube. Or Tide’s 2018 Super Bowl commercial takeover. Here, HBO takes the increasingly tired format of Brand Twitter and turns it into a star-studded back-and-forth that quickly becomes a fun meta playtime in pop culture. Worth checking out for the WWE heat check.

Disneyland Paris “The Little Duck”

What: A new spot from Disneyland Paris that most definitely DID NOT make my eyes well up at work.