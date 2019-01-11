WeWork is investing in superfoods now

It feels like only yesterday that people were investing in an unknown co-working space called WeWork. Now that WeWork has achieved a certain high-level unicorn status , it is returning the favor and investing in companies it believes in–specifically, Laird Superfood , maker of assorted superfood products, including the best nondairy creamer around (yes, I will fight you over that claim).

WeWork was part of a round of investors that helped Laird Superfood secure $32 million in a private funding. The company, founded by renowned big-wave surfer Laird Hamilton in 2015, will use the new funds to grow its operations and add to its line of superfoods that already includes coffee, coconut water, and matcha hydration packs.

WeWork announced earlier this week that it was rebranding as The We Company, which would comprise three business units: WeWork, WeLive, and WeGrow.

WeWork’s Chief We Officer, Arik Benzino, will join the Laird Superfood board of directors. If you have a WeWork membership, get ready to fuel your next work session with some of Laird Superfood’s products, because in conjunction with the investment, the companies are launching a partnership, which will fill the WeWork kitchens with Laird’s offerings.

Try not to steal all the creamer, jerks.