Another Huawei employee has been arrested

Two people were arrested in Poland over espionage charges, according to a report from a Polish news broadcaster. One of them is reportedly a sales director for Huawei. The other is allegedly a former security agent who recently worked with the Polish branch of France’s Orange telecommunications company. According to CNBC , which cites the original Polish report, the two men will reportedly be detained by authorities for at least three months.

Both men, says the Polish report, are charged with helping Chinese authorities to the detriment of Poland’s national security. The Eastern European country’s officers have seized documents from both Huawei’s and Orange’s offices. If found guilty, the two face up to 10 years in prison.

This sales director isn’t the only Huawei employee in legal hot water. The company’s CFO, Meng Wanzhou, was arrested last December in Canada and is currently facing extradition to the U.S. She faces charges of violating U.S. trade rules. Meng was released on bail last month, but remains stuck in Canada.

The U.S.’s battle to extradite Meng has reportedly had business ramifications. A recent note from UBS says that this fight likely played a role in Apple’s iPhone shipment decline to China in December.

With another employee of Huawei in legal troubles, we’ll see how China–and the global economy–responds.