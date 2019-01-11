iPhone 2019 lineup: Leaked details on 3 things you can expect from Apple this year

Though Apple won’t debut its new 2019 iPhones for another nine months, the company is already well into the development cycle for them. And thanks to a report from the Wall Street Journal, we now know a little bit more about what each phone will be like. According to the Journal’s report, once again Apple will release three new models of iPhone. Here’s how they break down:
- The iPhone 11 Max (the name is just a placeholder), the successor to the current 6.5-inch iPhone XS Max, will get an all-new triple-lens rear camera system. Though the WSJ doesn’t offer details about the new triple-lens camera, the additional lens should give the device an extra level of optical zoom.
- The iPhone 11, the successor to the current 5.8-inch iPhone XS, isn’t expected to get the triple-lens camera. Instead, it will retain its dual-lens camera. This means the 2019 flagship iPhones will be differentiated in more than size, unlike the 2019 iPhone XS series, which featured the exact same camera systems on both the regular and Max model.
- As for the iPhone XR, that will be seeing an update in 2019 as well, the Journal says. While the XR’s successor is said to retain the LCD display of the 2018 model, the 2019 XR will reportedly get the dual-lens camera system that is currently only found on the iPhone XS series. This will be a major upgrade for the XR series and could spur older iPhone owners into trading in their older models for one with a dual-lens camera.
Unfortunately, there’s still no word on whether Apple will be lowering their iPhone prices this year–which would probably help boost sales more than camera improvements would.