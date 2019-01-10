These maps show how the decline in American birth rates will affect each state

The U.S. total fertility rate (TFR) has steadily declined over the last few decades, and on Thursday, the CDC announced it had hit a 30-year low in 2017. In fact, at the current birth rate, America will not be able to replace its current workforce .

In a new report on fertility rates, the CDC found that the United States was 16% below what is considered the level for a population to replace itself. If a country needs 2,100 births per 1,000 women of childbearing age over their lifetime, America was hitting at just 1,765.5.

Overall, only two states witnessed rates above replacement level: South Dakota and Utah. The District of Columbia held the lowest rate, with 1,421 births per 1,000 women.

Esri, a spatial analytics company, sourced the CDC’s data and put it into these interactive maps, which are also embedded below.

The CDC analyzed the total fertility rates along numerous demographics, including location and race. It found that among white women, no states had a TFR above the replacement level; 12 states had TFRs for black women above replacement; and among Hispanic women, 29 states had TFRs above 2,100.

As The Hill notes, the U.S. TFR hovered above 3,000 in the early 20th century and reached a peak of 3.7 in the post-World War II baby boom.