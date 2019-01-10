U.S. government workers are posting $0 pay stubs on social media–minus deductions

The U.S. federal government’s payroll systems sure know how to add insult to injury.

As one of the longest government shutdowns in U.S. history heads toward its fourth week, some furloughed federal workers and their advocates are sharing images of pay stubs with $0 net pay on Twitter. And in some cases, it looks as if the government is still tallying up the deductions.

Oscar Murillo, an engineer for NASA, posted an image he said was his pay stub minus $130 in mandatory deductions. Mercifully, the net pay field showed $0 and not an actual negative number.

I just got my paystub, it was $0 (-$130 actually to account for mandatory deductions). However, my Senator @KamalaHarris is on a book tour charging $40 per seat. #ShutdownStory #DoYourJob https://t.co/DTmJo3Hfgu pic.twitter.com/VwGGwfpgqA — Oscar Murillo (@jamito) January 10, 2019

I reached out to Murillo for comment but received an automatic reply saying he is “in furlough status” and unable to respond to email.

The partial government shutdown, which began on December 22, is said to be affecting some 800,000 workers who are either working without pay or have been furloughed. President Donald Trump warned last week that it could last months or years if Congress doesn’t agree to provide funding for his dream wall along the southern border. However, a majority of Americans don’t support the wall, and polls indicate that more Americans are blaming Trump for the shutdown as it lumbers on—especially in the wake of a fact-challenged televised address earlier this week in which the president made a low-engergy attempt to plead his case.

Senator Tom Udall (D-NM), who posted an image of a $0 stub he said was from an air traffic controller, called out Trump for holding the livelihoods of federal workers “hostage.”

This is a pay stub for an air traffic controller, as reported by @POLITICO. $0. That’s how much @POTUS values the work these controllers do to keep us safe. Holding livelihoods hostage isn’t getting us anywhere. Compromising our aviation workforce is the real security risk. pic.twitter.com/4VIR3NyQhE — Tom Udall (@SenatorTomUdall) January 10, 2019

Workers aren’t taking the issue lying down, however. According to CBS, rallies are planned for Thursday and Friday in locations around the country, with union officials and even some members of Congress scheduled to attend.