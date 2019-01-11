How rising Democratic stars are using Instagram to try to trump Trump’s Twitter feed

Even a year ago, it would have been (almost) unimaginable that a rising political star would live-stream his dental cleaning as a potential stepping stone to the White House. But that’s the reality we live in today, shaped and suffused and reconstructed by social media. And Beto O’Rourke’s visit to the dentist while discussing the border wall impasse, along with Elizabeth Warren drinking a Michelob Ultra to announce a potential run for president in 2020, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez lip-syncing to Edwin Starr’s “War” to mock critics of another dancing video that went viral all represent a new front in the perpetual campaign wars that dominate American politics.

It’s the Democrats’ response to President Trump’s Twitter feed which, as everyone knows, allowed him to attract voters in 2016 and has served as a bully pulpit to spread his message, disarm his opponents, and spread misinformation. And so far, it seems to be working for the resistance–due to its visual appeal, its light tone, and its appeal to younger voters.

It sounds ludicrous, but building a friendly social media personality can make a candidate seem relatable, likable, and fun, and while none of those should be qualifying attributes to be the president of the United States, in the digital age it can’t hurt and it probably helps. After all, what better way to prove likability than with Instagram likes?

While Trump dominates Twitter–which to be honest, has a limited appeal since it largely attracts other politicians, journalists, and publicists rather than regular Americans–Instagram Live attracts a younger and bigger demographic (700 million monthly users). At the front of that wave of Instagramming political celebs is, of course, Ocasio-Cortez. And while she’s too young to run for president in 2020, she has set the standard for engaging social media presence. Her Twitter feed is informative, entertaining, and sassy, but it’s on Instagram that she really shines.

She made headlines when she went on Instagram Live to make macaroni and cheese in her Instant Pot while dishing up civics lessons to her 500,000 followers. This wasn’t the first time she cooked and politicked, either. She spent Halloween on a livestream with her Instant Pot, making ramen, using the VCR filter, and even posting the results on her Pinterest account. Yes, she figured out how to make Pinterest political. It’s that social media savviness that makes her so frightening to the old guard. When conservatives come for her–and they have, either judging her clothing or unearthing videos of her dancing in high school–her social media clapbacks are already legendary (even within her own party) and she’s been in office less than a week. While Hillary Clinton was good, she wasn’t this good.

It makes sense that Ocasio-Cortez is a natural at social media–as the youngest member of Congress, she’s a millennial and social media is her natural platform. She unseated a long-time Democrat incumbent with a grassroots, shoestring campaign powered by social media. While the conservative wing of the political spectrum spends hours analyzing her every post, her supporters are smitten by having a representative in Congress who is truly representative of them in their mac-and-cheese eating, dancing in high school, Ben & Jerry’s loving ways. And when Fox News does come for her, she trolls them back by tweeting lyrics in Spanish, claiming they’re obsessed with her. “She makes politics seem relatable, doable, possible for any young person watching,” wrote ELLE magazine.