Very relatable politician Beto O’Rourke is Instagramming his dental cleaning

Oral hygiene is extremely important. So important, in fact, that Beto O’Rourke, a rugged Texan who happens to be a Democrat and isn’t yet running for president but probably will soon, is streaming his dental cleaning on Instagram. Why, you may ask, is O’Rourke doing this? Well . . . that’s a (plaque) loaded question.

According to his Instagram story, O’Rourke is showing the world his dental appointment as part of a recurring feature he posts to his social followers, which showcases working immigrants who are integral to American society. In this case, it’s his dental hygienist. But there’s also the added effect of O’Rourke using the popular social platform to prove to us that he’s just an average Joe. Beto, you see, is a normal guy who whips out his smartphone when there’s a metal pick in his mouth to document the ho-hum everyday life he experiences just like you and me.

These kinds of social media posts are a new vehicle for politicians to prove to the masses that they are just like us. Do you have teeth? asks O’Rourke. Well! So does he! And now they’re clean! It’s like when Bill Clinton played the saxophone, because, you know, we all play the saxophone, too.

Let’s not forget only a few months back when O’Rourke, fresh off losing his senatorial bid against Ted Cruz (R-TX), took to Instagram to showcase his extremely relatable baking skills. His social media presence has continued along these lines, showing him (and now his freshly grown, man-of-America beard) talking to people he meets and, well, experiencing the world–showing us that, hey, Beto is different than those other politicians who are definitely NOT Instagramming their dentist appointments.

This is the political landscape now. It started with Trump’s Twitter. Now we have woke, relatable liberal Instagram. A few weeks ago, Elizabeth Warren took to Instagram to talk some straight dope with her followers. She opened a beer, and drank it, too! I’ve opened some beers myself as well!

It’s anyone’s guess what mundane activity O’Rourke will showcase next. Perhaps he’ll get his oil changed–or maybe he’ll have a freakout at Ikea. Let’s just pray he leaves his phone at home for his next proctologist appointment.