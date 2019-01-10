These security guards impacted by the shutdown may never get paid

It’s not that Russell doesn’t have a job. A union member, he works as a security officer at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, blocks from the White House where on Wednesday President Trump continued to angrily posture about the border wall and the intransigence of Senate Democrats. Under normal circumstances, Russell watches over millions of visitors who pass through the museum’s exhibition halls and its renowned collections of artifacts. Now, though, the border wall impasse has furloughed 800,000 federal employees, Russell among them. New Year’s was his last paid work day and he’s shaken, concerned about his girlfriend having to carry new financial burdens because he’s not being paid.

“I just got my last check from my job,” he tells Fast Company. “Maybe the higher-ups or the people who don’t really pay attention don’t realize that these are Americans trying to support their families.” He adds, “It’s not only people not working, it’s less food on the table, it’s not being able to buy the essentials you need in your house. It’s maybe losing your car because you don’t have the money, it’s your credit being messed up.”

Two hundred and thirty miles north, Keith Polite is similarly stressed. In his fourth year working security at the National Museum of the American Indian in Lower Manhattan, Polite says he’s worried about his future and that he might apply for unemployment benefits to help avoid dipping into his savings. “You’re walking on eggshells,” he says. “I’m not the type of person to call in sick, but I might have to use up my sick days.”

Russell says he’d hoped Trump’s Oval Office speech on Tuesday night would include a clear strategy for reopening the government. “I thought Trump’s speech might shed some light, but…” He trails off.

Russell and Polite are among 163,000 members of 32BJ SEIU, the country’s largest property service workers union. Active in nine states, it has 18,000 members in the D.C. Metropolitan Area and Baltimore. Unlike other furloughed federal workers, Russell and Polite are contract workers and aren’t guaranteed back pay once the shutdown ends.

32BJ SEIU spokeswoman Julie Karant says that as in past shutdowns (including the Obama-era battle over raising the debt ceiling and preserving funding for the Affordable Care Act), it’s hard to predict if workers will ultimately receive back pay. “It was a mixed bag in the past and totally unpredictable this time. None of our custodians got back pay when the government shut down for two-to-three weeks in 2013.”