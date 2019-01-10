6 podcasts that Google and PRX will help bring to your ears

Google Podcasts and PRX kicked off a podcast creator program back in October, and thousands of would-be podcasters from over 100 countries answered the call. Now, Google has announced the first round of shows selected to take part in the podcast boot camp run by PRX—and as soon as they exist, you’re going to want to add all of them to your playlist.

“The teams selected for the first round show incredible promise, and we couldn’t be more excited to help these producers develop and grow their shows,” says Zack Reneau-Wedeen, product manager of Google Podcasts.

To kick-start their training, the teams will take an all-expenses-paid trip to PRX’s Podcast Garage in Boston for a one-week intensive podcast training course, which is designed to help them come up with the skills they need to make a killer podcast and the perfect pitch to present to a panel of experts.

Here are the first round of shows: