6 podcasts that Google and PRX will help bring to your ears

Google Podcasts and PRX kicked off a podcast creator program back in October, and thousands of would-be podcasters from over 100 countries answered the call. Now, Google has announced the first round of shows selected to take part in the podcast boot camp run by PRX—and as soon as they exist, you’re going to want to add all of them to your playlist.
“The teams selected for the first round show incredible promise, and we couldn’t be more excited to help these producers develop and grow their shows,” says Zack Reneau-Wedeen, product manager of Google Podcasts.
To kick-start their training, the teams will take an all-expenses-paid trip to PRX’s Podcast Garage in Boston for a one-week intensive podcast training course, which is designed to help them come up with the skills they need to make a killer podcast and the perfect pitch to present to a panel of experts.
Here are the first round of shows:
- AfroQueer, Nairobi (Maeve Francis, Aida Holly-Nambi, Selly Thiam): A reported, narrative-driven podcast about queer Africans living, loving, surviving, and thriving on the African continent and in the diaspora.
- Las Raras, Santiago, Chile (Martín Cruz, Catalina May): This Spanish-language nonfiction podcast tells stories of “The Weird Ones,” the people who live on the margins of society because of their background or life choices, and how these stories challenge social norms.
- Timestorm, Bloomfield, New Jersey (Michael Aquino, Dania Ramos): This audio fiction series tells the story of 12-year-old twins, Alexa and Beni Ventura, who travel through time to uncover hidden moments in the history of Puerto Rican culture.
- Long Distance, Los Angeles (Patrick Epino, Paola Mardo): This reported narrative podcast uncovers unknown histories and present-day realities about life in the Filipino diaspora.
- The Colored Girl Beautiful, Baltimore (Aseloka Smith): This explores black women’s concepts of beauty then and now using Emma Azalia Hackley’s 1916 book of the same name as a framework.
- Who Taught You How To Drive?!, Philadelphia (Tanikka Charraé, Melissa Tsuei, Tezarah Wilkins): A humorous interview podcast about how we get around told through the stories of drivers, walkers, riders, and bikers, and their habits on the road.