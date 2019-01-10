This Disneyland ad will melt your heart with its ridiculously cute baby duck

What more can you say about Disney? They’ve got the Marvel Universe. They’ve got galaxies far, far away. They’ve got Mickey Mouse. It’s an entertainment business juggernaut of gargantuan proportions–nothing sentimental about that.

But now Disneyland Paris comes around with an ad that’s equal parts nostalgia, Disney magic, and criminally cute animals.

I mean, C’MON.

Created by agency BETC Paris, the spot follows the familiar journey of a child who falls in love with the magic of comic books, and then sees their imagination come to life. Except in this case, that child is a duckling.

Look, raise the prices all you want. It’s this kind of tearjerking manipulation that makes people scream, “Tais-toi et prends tout mon argent!”

Translation: