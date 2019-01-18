7 ways to test if your idea is bad

While you might not always be right, it’s easy to judge someone else’s ideas as good or bad. When it comes to your own ideas, however, it’s not always so clear. You may have an idea that you think is a great idea, but what if it’s not?

Ideas are cheap; it’s the execution that matters, says Lars Sudmann, leadership advisor and former CFO of Procter & Gamble Belgium. “You need to have the willingness and discipline to test your idea in real life,” he says. “Will it work? What are the reactions of others? What is my own experience? Only then can you assess if it is a great idea. Without testing, for me an idea is by default a bad idea as it only lives as a thought construct.”

You can test your ideas in a variety of ways to determine if it’s bad or good.

1. Run it by a confidant

The quickest way to test an idea is to share it, but be careful with whom you consult. When it comes to giving feedback, we all have people who will tell us what they think we want to hear, and we likely know people who will throw a wet blanket on any proposal, says David Hagenbuch, professor of marketing at Messiah College. It’s important to find someone who will be honest.

“We all need someone who will speak [truthfully] to us from an informed and objective perspective,” he says. “Such ‘idea editors’ are invaluable at proofreading our plans, giving us honest feedback, and constructive criticism aimed at helping our ideas succeed.”

2. Consult “weak ties” in your network

Weak ties often will tell you the truth about your ideas because they don’t have as much to lose as friends, says Adele Cehrs, CEO of the crisis communications firm When and How.

“Pose questions about your ideas and ask acquaintances to refute them,” she says. “If you truly have a good idea, you can defend your thinking and have some honest critique.”