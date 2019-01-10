Your Tesla will soon follow you around like a good puppy dog

An update to Tesla’s “Summon” auto-parking feature could roll out to some users within weeks, according to a tweet from Elon Musk. The Summon+ upgrade will enable a Tesla to not just park itself as it does now, but will be able to “drive to your phone location and follow you like a pet,” according to Musk when he announced the feature last November.

Going through final validation & regulatory approval. Probably releases to early access program owners in a few weeks. It’s trippy! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 10, 2019

Alhough today Musk confirmed Summon+ will probably release to early-access program owners “in a few weeks,” he also noted that the feature was “getting some regulatory pushback” and “may not be available in all regions.” However, Musk did not elaborate as to which regions Tesla was getting regulatory pushback from.

When Summon+ does launch in regions that approve it, it will be compatible with all Tesla vehicles made in the last two years.