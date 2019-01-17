How these parents raised millions to fight Trump’s immigration policies

In late June last year, Julie Schwietert Collazo was on her way back from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) office in lower Manhattan where she had just missed a demonstration by a group of mothers there. Like many, she and her husband, Francisco, were troubled by the immigrant detention stories at the southern border and didn’t know how they could help beyond making their voices heard. During that car ride, Julie heard a radio report that would change her life.

Jose Orechena, a New York City attorney, was being interviewed about his client, Yeni González Garcia, a Guatemalan mother seeking asylum in the U.S. who was being held in immigrant detention in Arizona. Her children were in foster care in New York. Provided González Garcia could post bail, she could relocate to New York and work on being reunited with them. The only thing standing between her and her children was money.

“I thought, ‘Okay, well that seems like a really tangible thing–we could mobilize people to raise money for this person’s bond,'” Julie recalls.

At the time, Julie didn’t even know the amount of what was a $7,500 bond. And she also knew that González Garcia would need help getting to New York, as well as ongoing support, including help getting her children into school, assistance with finding a place to live, organizing transportation, and tending to the day-to-day needs of her family. She would not be able to apply for authorization to work until her asylum application had been in process for 180 days, so she would need help supporting herself. Plus, alone with her children in a new country, she would need friends. Helping her would be a commitment beyond just raising money.

After Julie and Francisco decided to move forward, she contacted Orchena and, on June 25, 2018–just a few days after she heard his voice on the radio–she set up a GoFundMe page that would become the catalyst for their organization, Immigrant Families Together, to raise the bond money.

Money changes everything

Through social media contacts, Julie spearheaded raising the bond amount and then some. The couple and fellow volunteers were also able to arrange ground transportation for Gonzales to help her reunite with her children.

But then the money kept coming–and there were so many more people who needed help. Actor Kristen Bell even donated as a birthday present to herself, raising awareness of the effort. And with that attention came travel to meet with potential donors while working–Julie is a full-time freelance writer and editor, and Francisco is a full-time translator–as well as their three children and Francisco’s recovery from surgery. The effort has personal meaning to the family, as Francisco is a Cuban refugee.