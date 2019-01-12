What to do when your new company name is shared by a gang of criminal fraudsters

Last month, a North Carolina marketing agency formerly called Textivia was all set to announce its rebrand to 3VE when partner David Christopher received an ominous email.

“Goodbye 3ve,” read part of the subject line of an automated message from Google.

It wasn’t that the internet giant had anything against the 15-person agency. It was just that the name, which partner and COO Neal Maier says cost more than $150,000 to develop, including internal labor costs, turned out to also be a code name that FBI investigators and tech firms had used to refer to an alleged multimillion-dollar international fraud ring.

The code name was revealed by federal prosecutors and investigators at Google and security firm White Ops in November, and it first came on the marketing agency’s radar when the email arrived heralding Google’s role in taking down a massive automated botnet tied to the alleged fraud.

“Coincidentally, we were a couple of days away from notifying our clients that this [rebranding] announcement was going to come on January 3,” says Maier.

To make matters worse, the alleged crimes were themselves linked to online advertising: Prosecutors say eight people indicted last month were involved in creating bogus websites to run online ads and driving malware-infected computers to those sites, where they impersonated human viewers to collect payments from advertisers.

That meant online searches for 3VE, even with industry-specific keywords like “marketing” or “advertising,” would turn up coverage of the accused fraudsters. That could confuse potential clients and employees and make it hard to even find the agency’s online presence.