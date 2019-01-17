Feeling depressed and bored at work? Do these 5 things to spark inspiration

It’s a couple of weeks into the new year, and you’re settling back at work after a whirlwind of holiday activities. But rather than feeling motivated and ready to tackle 2019, you’re bored with the day-to-day drudgery.

This could be a sign that you need a new job, but it might also signal that you’re in need of habits and rituals that spark inspiration. Before you fire off your resume or hand in your two-weeks’ notice, try doing these things next time you find yourself bored at work.

1. Look for things that make you curious

Sometimes boredom results from a “loss of curiosity,” Steve Gordon, designer and director of marketing consultancy RDQLUS, told Sam Harrison in a 2015 Fast Company article. One simple way to tackle boredom is to find things that make you curious, like a documentary about a topic you know little about, or a fiction book with an intriguing storyline.

This practice can help you develop a sense of curiosity about the things that you’re doing at work. For example, Harrison suggested putting yourself in the shoes of whoever will benefit from your work. “How will the choices you make affect them?” he urges.

Harrison went on to talk about how Heinz designers came up with Heinz Easy Squeeze. At the time, they were intimately familiar with traditional ketchup bottles, so they turned their attention to how customers used (and stored) the bottle. They visited customers who stored their bottles upside down. That discovery, Harrison reported, “helped re-energize the company’s designers, who then invented Heinz Easy Squeeze, an inverted plastic bottle with a patented silicone valve.”

2. Read

Sometimes boredom can come from feeling stuck, and your brain just needs is a little bit of guidance to nudge your creativity. When you’re struggling to solve a thorny problem, everything can seem monotonous.

Psychology professor and Fast Company contributor Art Markman previously wrote, “The tasks that really require inspiration are typically ones that nobody has solved directly before (otherwise you could just Google it). But that doesn’t mean that nobody knows anything that can help you to solve the problem. Chances are there’s a lot of work out there that might prove useful–you just haven’t realized it’s useful yet.”