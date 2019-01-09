John Lasseter comes out of #MeToo hiding to run animation at Skydance

John Lasseter, the director of Toy Story and Cars and the creative executive who ran Pixar and Walt Disney Animation until #MeToo revelations led to his suspension and then departure, will be the new head of Skydance Animation, a division of David Ellison’s Skydance Media company.

The news comes less than a year after Lasseter stepped down from Disney following accusations of misconduct with female employees. Since his departure last summer, Lasseter virtually disappeared from Hollywood and Silicon Valley, where Pixar is based, but had resurfaced in recent months, reportedly having a two-hour meeting with Ari Emanuel, the co-head of Endeavor, and making appearances around his Northern California home.

Sources say he feels betrayed by Disney’s decision not to allow him to return after his months-long sabbatical and that he did not feel his behavior merited career exile.

His contract with Disney ended at the end of December 2018, so there had been speculation that he would resurface. Until Wednesday’s announcement, though, first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, it was unclear if and where he would land.

The connection with Skydance isn’t entirely surprising. Ellison is the son of Oracle cofounder and billionaire Larry Ellison, and has said that the late Steve Jobs–who cofounded Pixar–was a mentor. In an interview with Slash Film, Ellison said that the philosophy at Skydance “was really derived from Pixar . . . I literally got to see Pixar built from the ground up when I was a kid. And that creative process they have over there . . . Those rooms are unbelievable. They have a group of tremendous filmmakers that are all incredibly honest with one another about exactly what they think, which allows them to really elevate the work.”

In a letter to employees, Ellison wrote: “I know many of you are aware of John’s admitted mistakes in his prior role helming those studios. John has been forthright in taking ownership of his behavior, apologized for his actions, and has spent the past year on sabbatical analyzing and improving his workplace behavior.”

He also said that Skydance had hired an outside counsel “to thoroughly investigate the allegations, which we considered serious and have warranted our full attention as we made this important decision.” He said that Skydance’s senior leadership team and I had “carefully evaluated the findings of this extensive investigation.