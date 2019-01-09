Hilarious Little trailer showcases the brilliant Marsai Martin from Black-ish

WHO: Marsai Martin, Issa Rae, and Regina Hall

WHY WE CARE: At just 14 years old, Marsai Martin (Black-ish) is executive producing and starring in her first studio feature Little, a film based on her idea that riffs on the 1988 Tom Hanks classic Big. Little stars Regina Hall as Jordan Sanders, a tyrannical, overworked executive who leaves nothing but misery in her wake, especially for her assistant, April (Issa Rae). Jordan gets a second chance to relive her childhood when a curse transforms her into her younger self (Martin).

Martin has become a breakout star of ABC’s hit show Black-ish, earning two NAACP Image Awards for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series–and it’s clear she’s ready for the big screen with some big names supporting her. Little is written and directed by Tina Gordon Chism (What Men Want, Drumline, Peeples) and co-produced by Will Packer (Girls Trip, Night School) and Black-ish creator and recent Netflix acquisition Kenya Barris.