Making cities smart

Martin O’Malley’s aha moment came in the mid-1990s, when he was a Baltimore city councilor. Struggling with a surging crime rate, city leaders were searching for answers. They looked to New York City, where a relatively new program called CompStat was credited for a sharp decline in crime rates. CompStat took a novel approach to policing, relying on a steady stream of data to determine where best to deploy the city’s cops. “I brought a delegation to New York from Baltimore and we watched wide-eyed as real-time information came in,” O’Malley recalls. “I kept thinking, Wow, we should do this for the whole city government.”

And that’s precisely what O’Malley did after being elected mayor of Baltimore in 1999. His CitiStat program helped city officials use data to inform their approach to a range of issues, from crime to trash collection. In 2007, as governor of Maryland, he expanded that program to StateStat, where pinpoint data helped O’Malley’s administration figure out where kids needed to improve their reading scores and which parts of the Chesapeake Bay needed to be cleaned up.

O’Malley’s efforts were pioneering. Few U.S. leaders had embraced the gospel of data at that time. Now, however, urban leaders are relying on data-driven tools to help them reimagine how government can address the challenges—both big and small—cities face every day. Their goal is to transform them into smart cities—locales that make the most out of emerging technologies, such as internet-connected sensors, and that use good data to help their leaders run them more effectively.

The urban trend

In the coming decades, as more people migrate to the bright lights of the big city, those challenges may become more intense. In 2000, just 47% of the American population lived in cities. By 2050, that figure is estimated to be nearly 70%. This urban migration has benefits, including fueling more robust and diverse economies.

As urban populations swell, however, today’s challenges become even more difficult to manage. Cities will have to grapple with pollution, increased vehicle and pedestrian congestion, security, housing, cost-of-living and poverty issues, and environmental concerns. Good data on traffic patterns, air quality, crime, and even school test scores can help leaders manage cities more efficiently and effectively.