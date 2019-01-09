Don’t tell Trump, but the Democrats’ rebuttal got higher ratings than his speech

Last night, President Donald Trump took to the national airwaves in an attempt to defend his decision to shut down the government in order to get funding for a Mexican border wall. All the major news outlets aired his speech, as well as a rebuttal directly afterwards from democratic leaders Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

Early ratings data gave a pretty clear message about which portion people were more interested in: It seems a higher concentration of Americans were interested in the Democrats’ response than Trump’s speech. Fox Sports executive vice president Michael Mulvihill tweeted out the audience numbers:

Combined overnight ratings of seven national networks: 9-9:15, including President Trump’s address to the nation: 28.1 rating / 45 share 9:15-9:30, including Pelosi/Schumer response: 29.3 rating / 47 share — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) January 9, 2019

Last night’s Democratic response (9:15-9:30) outrated the POTUS address (9-9:15) by +26% on CNN, +15% on MSNBC, +3% on ABC. POTUS speech outrated Dem response by +3% on CBS. The two rated equally on NBC, FOX, FNC. — Michael Mulvihill (@mulvihill79) January 9, 2019

Essentially, this data shows that, on CNN, MSNBC, and ABC, the time periods when Pelosi and Schumer were on screen rated higher than during Trump’s time slot. For NBC, Fox, and Fox News, the two time-slots’ ratings were the same. The only channel that had higher ratings for Trump was CBS.

This could be a big blow to President Trump, whose strategy has been to catch the eyes of Americans with his media theatrics. The numbers indicate that people may be growing tired of his antics, and instead are more interested in what the opposition has to say.

We’ll have to see if Trump responds directly to these ratings. If he does, I bet it won’t make for a pretty tweet.