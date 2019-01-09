Trump threatens to stop FEMA funds to California, misspells “forest” in same tweet

Remember how California was ravaged with the most devastating wildfires in state history last year? The fires captured headlines for weeks as firefighters battled blazes on both ends of the state, people ran for their lives, thousands lost their homes and belongings, and the state lost tens of thousands of acres of forest land. In the wake of that tragedy and loss, millions of people across the country opened their hearts and wallets to help the communities recover from the devastation.

Now comes noted forestry management professional and president of the United States Donald Trump, who has decided that the best response to help the state rebuild and recover is to threaten it by withholding FEMA funds. The president claims that the state is not properly managing their land, unlike Finland, where they rake the forest floor–at least according to Trump.

“Unless they get their act together, which is unlikely, I have ordered FEMA to send no more money,” Trump tweeted.

In his initial tweet, Trump spelled the word “forest” with two Rs, apparently not in reference to Forrest Gump.

Trump’s tweet is already receiving blowback from some California officials, including Senator Kamala Harris (D-CA), who tweeted, “We should work together to mitigate these fires by combating climate change, not play politics by threatening to withhold money from survivors of a deadly natural disaster.”