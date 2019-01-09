Jeff Bezos tweeted that he and his wife, MacKenzie, are divorcing

This morning, Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos tweeted a screenshot of a written statement from him and his wife, MacKenzie. “[A]fter a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” the message said.

The two had been married for 25 years. Last year, the couple announced their first joint philanthropic effort–which pledged $2 billion to build preschools and help homeless families. According to the statement, the two will remain “partners in ventures and projects.”

We’ll see how long it takes until either begin making public appearances with new partners.