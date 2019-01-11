Why the Giving Pledge goes against this philanthropist’s philosophy

Entrepreneur and investor Alexandre Mars, 44 years old, is trying to expand and democratize charitable giving. His Epic Foundation, which currently backs 29 social organizations tackling youth and children issues, enables donors to stay connected to their beneficiaries through a web app and VR videos. He also promotes payroll giving, which makes it easy for people to give by allowing them to deduct donations from their paychecks. In this edited chapter from his new book, Giving: Purpose Is the New Currency, Mars explains his inclusive approach to philanthropy.

In 2010, Bill Gates and Warren Buffet launched the Giving Pledge, a campaign targeted exclusively at the ultra-rich: All those who sign up promise to give at least half of their fortunes to social causes.

At first sight, this initiative seems extremely laudable. The world has more billionaires than ever before. In 2007, they totaled 946; 10 years later, that figure had risen to 2,043. And never has each billionaire possessed so many billions: In 2017, their total fortune was more than $7,067 billion. By 2018, the campaign had signed up 173 pledgers, aged between 30 and 90. These billionaires represent 21 different countries, although the majority are American.

Personally, I consider the Giving Pledge an extraordinary initiative. However, the cut-off figure of 50% goes against my personal philosophy of giving. In my opinion, it gives rise to judgment and stigmatization rather than encouragement and goodwill. Does someone who gives away 25% of their possessions not deserve our respect? No matter how much we give, it will never be enough, but I will continue to fight for my belief that giving should become something other–and more–than an obligation: a norm.

How much do you give? It doesn’t matter to me. Just give. Share what you can. Don’t let yourself be intimidated, just follow your heart. Fifty percent? 0.5%? You are the only arbiter of your capacity to change the world.

Unfortunately, not everyone I meet is a Bill Gates or Warren Buffet. I remember a California venture capitalist to whom I outlined Epic’s objectives and who abruptly interrupted me saying: “I don’t agree. I call that Communism.” He clearly meant the word as an insult. “If you believe that Communism means sharing and working toward a more equal division of wealth,” I replied, “then in that case, you’re right–I’m a Communist.” I never saw that man again.

For me, Peggy Dulany represents the opposite end of the spectrum. Born a Rockefeller, Peggy uses her middle name to pursue her philanthropic endeavors unencumbered by prestige. After working as a teacher for disadvantaged youth in Massachusetts, she founded the Synergos Institute to reduce global poverty, and developed the Global Philanthropists Circle. She has created a new legacy of her own through targeted and considerable philanthropy.