It’s official: Ikea’s smart blinds are coming to the U.S. this spring

Ikea is finally introducing low-cost, motorized smart blinds. Called Fyrtur , the blinds will be available in all of Ikea’s United States stores starting April 1, an Ikea spokeswoman tells Fast Company via email.

The smart blind is made of a “block-out” fabric, an opaque finish that will completely stop sunlight, similar to the fabric used on the existing company’s Tretur manual blinds. (There will also be a translucent version called Kadrilj, but it won’t be available in the U.S.). Ikea started launching smart-home products back in 2017, when it debuted a full line of connected lighting products. The blinds are the next step in its ongoing home automation strategy.

The blinds require no electrical installation whatsoever: They use a lithium-ion battery pack that can be recharged with an USB power brick, which is included in the box. You can also buy additional battery packs if you’re not patient enough to wait for the packs to recharge while they run out of juice. (The company hasn’t provided any figures on expected blind cycles per full charge.)

According to Ikea, you’ll be able to control the blinds independently or as a group, so you can raise or lower all the shades in the living room or bedroom at the same time. To do so, you’ll need the included wireless remote or–when paired to Tradfi, Ikea’s own smart home Wi-Fi hub–any phone or tablet that supports Apple HomeKit, Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant, or Ikea’s own Tradfri app.

There’s no official price yet, but in Europe they’ll go for between $113 and $181, with sizes ranging from the width of an average window up to 76.8 inches wide.