This is when you should help a coworker and when it can backfire

If you see a coworker struggling, your reaction might be to jump in and help. It can feel good to save the day. But while you mean well, you might want to wait. A study from San Francisco State University (SFSU) found that while we all could use a helping hand from time to time, it’s just as likely to make the situation worse as improve it.

“It’s half and half,” says Michael Mathieu, a SFSU psychology graduate student who worked on the study with SFSU associate professor of psychology Kevin Eschleman. “Sometimes offering support makes it better, but sometimes it makes things worse.”

If your odds are 50/50 for being a hero or a villain, it’s best not to take the risk.

“Not all support is good support,” says Mathieu. “Reaching out to offer help to a coworker could end up insulting them. Or if a supervisor helps an employee with a project when they weren’t asked, it can make the employee feel incompetent.”

Support can also cause the receiver to get sidetracked. “You might give support that’s not the right type,” says Mathieu, adding that in this case you might waste your time and theirs, and damage a relationship.

Offer Help Before Giving It

Before providing support, think about whether it’s needed and whether it’s wanted, says Mathieu. “One of the most interesting things is that the availability of support–having support open to people if they need it–was considered better than actually receiving support,” he says.

In research, published in Journal of Applied Psychology, Michigan State University associate professor of management Russell Johnson found that it’s better to wait until you’re asked to help.