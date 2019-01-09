Why brands need to make 2019 their most human year ever

As we kick-start the new year, it seems that every conversation we have about the future of business centers around automation, artificial intelligence, chatbots, and the like. All of these innovations streamline our ability to connect with our coworkers, our customers, and our broader communities. However, they move us even further away from real human connection with the people who matter most.

These days, customers are more likely to interact with bots than with humans. Coworkers often work at home as part of distributed teams, and community organizations talk to their members more often on social media than in person. We can’t turn back the clock on progress but we can–and should–counteract the harmful elements of these (mostly positive) innovations with a conscious effort to be more human in every aspect of our day-to-day lives.

This isn’t just about the need for more human contact. The thing is, real engagement is good for business. In fact, it can be your competitive advantage when everyone else is focusing on bots and AI. Here’s how we can all be more human in 2019:

Emphasize human connection with employees

A growing percentage of the global workforce is working remotely. The 2017 State of Telecommuting in the U.S. Employee Workforce Report revealed that 3.9 million U.S. employees (2.9% of the U.S. workforce) spend at least half of their working hours at home. That’s a 115% increase since 2005.

“Technology has created the illusion of connection, but overuse and misuse of it has made us less productive, less engaged, and lonelier,” says Dan Schawbel, author of Back to Human: How Great Leaders Create Connection in the Age of Isolation. While technology is changing how we work, it’s also eroding our connection to coworkers.

“Remote workers are much less likely to say they want a long-term career at their companies,” says Schawbel. To solve that issue, he suggests that companies should let remote workers lead team meetings. He says, “They feel like they belong because they’re empowered.” Schawbel referred to two global companies that have dedicated travel budgets for managers to visit remote employees. If that sounds extravagant, consider that the cost of replacing an employee can be up to $10,000. That makes a few round-trip airfares sound like a bargain.

But even companies that don’t have a significant number of remote workers can fall victim to technology overload. That’s why it’s essential for them to create more socialized work environments. That can involve something as simple as celebrating birthdays or as elaborate as scheduling volunteer opportunities for the staff to do together. When employees interact outside of work, they form stronger bonds with each other. That translates into more loyalty and higher retention.