How to watch Trump’s speech and Democratic rebuttal without a TV

In a speech that will neither get the government running again nor change anyone’s mind about anything, U.S. President Donald Trump will address the nation tonight in an attempt to make a prime-time case for his wall along the southern border–an effort most Americans have already said they don’t support. Trump is expected to discuss what he calls a “humanitarian and national security crisis,” although reports conflict about whether he will actually declare an emergency , as he has previously threatened.

All the major TV networks have agreed to air the address, despite widespread backlash from critics who point to the president’s routine falsehoods and say media outlets should not help him spread political propaganda. Democrats, meanwhile, have demanded equal time, so networks will also air a rebuttal by senators Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Chuck Schumer (D-NY).

If you’re a cord cutter who wants to watch the speech and rebuttal online, the address is slated to begin at 9 p.m. ET and will stream live on C-SPAN or the YouTube channel for PBS NewsHour. I’ve also embedded the video below. If you have access to a video streaming service, you can watch the address on ABC, NBC, CBS, Fox, CNN, MSNBC, or Fox News, all of which will broadcast the speech simultaneously and include their own analysis.