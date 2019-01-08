Lin-Manuel Miranda may have just saved an independent NYC theater bookstore

Lin-Manuel Miranda has just earned himself some good press–and it has nothing to do with Hamilton.

Miranda and three of his Hamilton collaborators (okay, fine, it had a little to do with Hamilton) teamed up to save a New York theater landmark–the century-old Drama Book Shop. The Theater District store, which sells scripts, sheet music, and everything a burgeoning theater geek needs to read, recently announced it was being forced to move from its current location on West 40th Street in Manhattan. The Hamilton team pledged to find the store an affordable space in Midtown, the New York Times reports, and they are working with the city to save the cultural institution.

Miranda confirmed the report on Twitter, writing: “As a teen, I went to the @dramabookshop on 47th. Spent hours reading plays. Felt made for me, a place to go. In 2002, I met with Tommy Kail in the Drama Book Shop. It gave us a place to go. Proud to be part of this next chapter. A place for you to go.”

Miranda; Thomas Kail, the director of Hamilton; Jeffrey Seller, the show’s lead producer; and James L. Nederlander, the president of the Nederlander Organization; purchased the store from Rozanne Seelen, “for the cost of the remaining inventory, some rent support in the store’s final weeks, and a pledge to retain her as a consultant,” the Times reports.

While the store has to move from its Times Square location in the next few weeks, the city is working with the new owners to find a midtown space with a rent that the reborn Drama Book Shop can afford to pay, so it can keep selling scripts to folks who want to be the next Lin-Manuel Miranda.