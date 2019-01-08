Jimmy Fallon & Kermit the Frog teamed up to introduce this year’s Doodle for Google contest

The 11th annual Doodle for Google art contest kicked off on The Tonight Show last night with a little help from a certain frog.

To appeal to the kids these days, Google enlisted Kermit the Frog to announce the opening of the drawing competition on the late-night talk show. The contest asks students across the U.S. to make a work of art based around this year’s theme: “When I grow up, I hope . . . ” The winning art will be featured on the Google home page for a day.

The contest is open to K-12 students with the imagination to envision a not-too-far-off future world. It should be noted that Google is probably hoping for something that is less like a Mad Max-esque burning hellscape, and more along the lines of pizza teleportation devices, cloud cities, edible cars, or time machines. That is, ideas that remind us of a time when the future didn’t seem like we were headed toward . . . a Mad Max-esque burning hellscape.

This year’s entries will be judged by Jimmy Fallon, Kermit the Frog (and whoever’s hand is controlling him), and 2018’s National Teacher of the Year, Mandy Manning. In addition to seeing their work on the Google home page, the winning artist will receive a $30,000 college scholarship, and the winner’s school will receive a $50,000 technology grant.

For inspiration, check out the Doodle created by last year’s winner, Sarah Gomez-Lane, which is on the Google home page now.

For more details, head to doodle4google.com, where you can find full contest rules and entry forms. While submissions are now open, there’s no need to rush your inner creative genius—the deadline isn’t until March 18.