Hulu hits 25 million subscribers and nearly $1.5 billion in ad revenue

Hulu added 8 million subscribers in 2018, bringing its total to 25 million subscribers across all products (including its live TV offering). Advertising revenue grew 45% from 2017 to reach nearly $1.5 billion, and the average time subscribers spent on Hulu increased 20%. Hulu also expanded its number of TV episodes to more than 85,000, which Hulu claims is the most of any U.S. streaming service. It even has Killing Eve, which even Netflix thinks you should watch on Hulu!

Hulu’s clean bill of health couldn’t have come at a more important time for the company as it braces for even more competition than Netflix, WarnerMedia, and Amazon. Disney, which owns a majority stake in Hulu since its acquisition of 21st Century Fox, is also set to launch its own streaming platform this year. And Apple and its gilded roster of talent and creators is rumored to roll out its streaming service in 2019 as well. But Hulu has been counted out ever since it was first announced almost 12 years ago, and it’s still here. And it’s growing while a lot of its rivals are still PowerPoint slides.