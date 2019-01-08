Xiaomi’s new AirDots Pro are a blatant rip-off of Apple’s AirPods

Xiaomi, the Chinese company best known for ripping off Apple’s designs, has, well, ripped off another Apple design. This time it’s copied Apple’s uber-popular AirPods with its new Mi AirDots Pro , reports GizChina . The new AirDots Pro are small white buds with that familiar downward-pointing stem–which is exactly how you describe Apple’s AirPods, too.

Xiaomi actually released its original AirDots last year–but they looked nothing like Apple’s AirPods. With its new AirDots Pro, that’s all changed, however. And like Apple’s AirPods, the AirDots Pro can function independently of each other by working in unilateral mode. They support both iOS and Android devices, and like Apple’s AirPods, the AirDots Pro feature touch control for music, calls, and voice assistants.

Unlike Apple’s AirPods, however, the AirDots Pro are remarkably cheaper at just about 399 Yuan (about $60). And Xiaomi boasts the AirDots Pro feature a 10-hour battery life; that’s over twice as long as the AirPods.