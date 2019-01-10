This mega calendar helps you plan the next 10 years of your life

Millennials may be the most stressed generation since humanity consisted of a small, squirrel-like population that hid from predators in trees. With an uncertain political, environmental, and economic climate, who can blame us?

Which is why the Decade Planner, designed by the studio Workhow, is absolutely terrifying to me. Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a 10-year calendar, perfect for that meeting you should already have scheduled for 2027.

Now, it’s an impressive piece of planning equipment, to be sure. It mounts onto your wall with an aluminum milled frame. (Thats right, your calendar is built like a freakin’ Tesla.) And you can scroll through the years–years!–by simply turning a knob. In this info-dense layout, each month is depicted horizontally, so each year looks like 12 30-day weeks. If you like, you can set the calendar up to show one year at a time–but that sounds like easy mode to me. Pro users can stretch the display to its full, 71-inch height to plan a full two years at once. What will you do two years from today? Probably use this calendar, if you buy it!

The Decade Planner is available now for $199.99. But as Workhow points out, while the up-front cost is high, it only costs $19.99 per year. And that’s a pretty small investment in existentially induced insomnia.