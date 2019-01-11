This gorgeous new material is made out of leftover luxury marble

The production of high-end marble, which is harvested and polished for use in all kinds of construction projects, also produces excess waste in the form of big pieces of marble from broken slabs, marble chips, and the marble “flour,” or dust. The industry’s leftovers previously went to waste, but Altrock , a new surface material, reuses all that extra stone to create a terrazzo-style material that can be made into any color or shape.

Altrock, which is entirely hand made in London, is composed of 87% recycled marble waste. The other 13% comes from the resin that mixes with the marble flour to bind the marble pieces. After placing the broken marble pieces and chips by hand over a flat surface, the manufacturer pours the mixture in.

The binding agent, which can be made in any color imaginable, then solidifies. The company then seals the slab with a wax oil that gives it a matte finish after drying. According to the manufacturer, “this deepens and highlights the unique veining of the natural stone chunks” while making it waterproof and stain resistant.

It’s like a terrazzo 2.0–the classic faux rock that has little bits of marble or granite set in concrete and then polished–but made using far less stone in larger pieces. In fact, the company refers to Altrock as “contemporary terrazzo.”

Like marble, Altrock can be used to make floors, dining or coffee tables, kitchen worktops, or bathroom surfaces, and each slab has a completely unique pattern. Unlike marble, however, Altrock can be made into any shape and size imaginable.