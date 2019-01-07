Ford recall and exploding airbag risk: What to do if you drive one of these 7 vehicles

One way to make a car accident worse is if your airbag explodes, sending shrapnel flying. That’s why the Ford Motor Co. has recalled nearly one million vehicles across North America.

The recall action involves more than 953,000 Ford vehicles worldwide—including 782,384 in the United States and its territories and 149,652 in Canada that were equipped with Takata airbag inflators, which can explode and cause flying shrapnel. The airbag inflators reportedly use ammonium nitrate to create an explosion that causes the airbag to inflate, but prolonged exposure to heat and humidity (you know, from being in a car all the time) can deteriorate the integrity of the system, “causing it to explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister designed to contain the explosion,” according to the Detroit Free Press. That’s not exactly the thrill-seeking fun most people have in mind when they purchase a Ford Mustang.

Seven Ford and Lincoln vehicles are named in the recall:

Ford Edge , 2010

, 2010 Lincoln MKX , 2010

, 2010 Ford Ranger , 2010 and 2011

, 2010 and 2011 Ford Fusion , 2010 to 2012

, 2010 to 2012 Lincoln MKZ , 2010 to 2012

, 2010 to 2012 Mercury Milan , 2010 and 2011

, 2010 and 2011 Ford Mustang, 2010 to 2014

According to the Detroit Free Press, while there have been no reported injuries involving Fords, at least 23 people worldwide have been killed in incidents involving Takata airbags. As Ford would very much like to keep it that way, it asks that anyone driving one of the cars or SUVs named in the recall return the vehicle to the dealership ASAP to have the front passenger airbag inflator replaced for free.

Ford has set up a dedicated webpage where you can check your VIN number to see if your vehicle is among those affected. You can also search for a dealer near you. Find it here.