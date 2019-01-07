The world retweet record has been broken

The Japanese billionaire and entrepreneur Yusaku Maezawa, who tweets under the handle @YouSuck2020, has broken the record for the most retweeted tweet. On January 5th, Maezawa tweeted to his followers that he’ll give away 100 million yen to 100 random Twitter users picked from a selection of anyone who retweets his tweet. 100 million yen is about $923,800. That means 100 people who retweet Maezawa’s tweet will get almost $10,000 each.

As of this writing, Maezawa’s tweet has over 5 million retweets–making it the most retweeted tweet in history. As Gizmodo points out, Maezawa has also gained an insane amount of followers since his tweet, going from just over 500,000 followers on Friday to over 5.48 million today.

The previous record for retweeted tweet was by an American teenager named Carter Wilkerson, who was trying to get free chicken nuggets for life from KFC. His retweeted plea got over 3.55 million retweets in April 2017.

HELP ME PLEASE. A MAN NEEDS HIS NUGGS pic.twitter.com/4SrfHmEMo3 — Carter Wilkerson (@carterjwm) April 6, 2017

For those of you who want to try to win almost $10 grand from @YouSuck2020, you’ve still got a few hours left, as of the time of this writing, before his contest is over.