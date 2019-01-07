The top takeaways from Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s 60 Minutes interview

The freshman Congressional Representative for New York’s 14th district appeared on a highly anticipated episode of CBS’s 60 Minutes last night where she talked all things Trump, racism, and healthcare. It was her first major television interview since being sworn in as the youngest woman ever in Congress–and it’s also the first time a large majority of households probably ever heard from her directly. Here are some of the top takeaways from Ocasio-Cortez’s interview:

On what type of socialism she supports:

The freshman representative is a strong supporter of universal healthcare, tuition-free public college, and using government money to combat climate change–all policies found in socialist countries. When asked if she has the type of socialism found in the former Soviet Union, Cuba, or Venezuela in mind, Ocasio-Cortez laughed:

“Of course not. What we have in mind and what my and my policies most closely resemble (are) what we see in the U.K., in Norway, in Finland, in Sweden.”

On how the country can pay for her proposed Green New Deal:

“No one asks how we’re going to pay for this Space Force. No one asked how we paid for a $2 trillion tax cut. We only ask how we pay for it on issues of housing, healthcare, and education… How do we pay for it? With the same exact mechanisms that we pay for military increases for this Space Force. For all of these ambitious policies.”

On Trump and racism:

“The president certainly didn’t invent racism. But he’s certainly given a voice to it and expanded it and created a platform for those things.”

When asked directly if Trump was racist, Ocasio-Cortez said:

“Yeah, yeah, no question…When you look at the words that he uses, which are historic dog whistles of white supremacy. When you look at how he reacted to the Charlottesville incident, where neo-Nazis murdered a woman, versus how he manufactures crises like immigrants seeking legal refuge on our borders, it’s–it’s night and day.”

On raising taxes on the rich:

“You know, it—you look at our tax rates back in the ’60s and when you have a progressive tax rate system. Your tax rate, you know, let’s say, from zero to $75,000 may be ten percent or 15 percent, et cetera. But once you get to, like, the tippy tops–on your 10 millionth dollar–sometimes you see tax rates as high as 60 or 70 percent. That doesn’t mean all $10 million are taxed at an extremely high rate, but it means that as you climb up this ladder you should be contributing more.”

On her ambitious, “radical” agenda:

“Well, I think that it only has ever been radicals that have changed this country. Abraham Lincoln made the radical decision to sign the Emancipation Proclamation. Franklin Delano Roosevelt made the radical decision to embark on establishing programs like Social Security.”

When then asked if she calls herself a radical, Ocasio-Cortez said:

“Yeah. You know, if that’s what radical means, call me a radical.”

You can check out the full interview with Anderson Cooper below.