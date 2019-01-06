advertisement
“Killing Eve” on Hulu is so good even Netflix wants you to watch it

[Photo: Parisa Taghizadeh/BBCAmerica]
By KC Ifeanyi1 minute Read

Whoever is running Netflix’s Twitter account is apparently a huge fan of Killing Eve, which is totally understandable. The show has been a hit with critics, scoring two Emmy nominations and a win for Sandra Oh for Best Actress during tonight’s Golden Globes. The only snag with Netflix’s tweet: Killing Eve is currently streaming exclusively on Hulu at the moment.

The BBC America show is on linear TV, streaming on Hulu, and is for sale on iTunes, YouTube, and Amazon–so pretty much everywhere but Netflix. Whether it was a calculated tweet to snag streaming rights to Killing Eve down the road or the person running Netflix’s account went rogue or it was a magnanimous tweet of support for a great show, the teams at Hulu and Killing Eve are fine with it:

