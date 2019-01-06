The five Hollywood cars that aren’t in Walmart’s Golden Globes ad

So far all I’ve got are Chitty Chitty Bang-Bang, Herbie the Love Bug, Bullitt, Christine, and Burt Reynolds’ firebird from Smokey and The Bandit. And maybe Vin Diesel’s third car from the Fast & Furious franchise. Oh and the Driving Miss Daisy car. Other than that, almost everyone of Hollywood’s iconic movie vehicles were picking up groceries at Walmart during the Golden Globes.

Created by Publicis’ Walmart-specific agency Department W, this is pop-culture nostalgia, comfort food advertising at its best. So to announce grocery pickup in 2,000 stores across the U.S., why wouldn’t the world’s biggest retailer drop serious cash on the rights to Jurassic Park, Back the the Future, Ghostbusters, Knight Rider, and The Flintstones?

It’s not groundbreaking, it’s not all that surprising, but in the midst of the gong-show marathon that is any awards ceremony, it was a welcome bit of branded fun.